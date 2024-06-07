Fifth annual Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike challenge returns this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some of the world's best pro and amateur mountain bikers are here in Colorado Springs for a three-day challenge that kicked off Friday morning.

200 hundred riders from all over Colorado and the country are participating in the race.

On Saturday at 9 a.m. roads will close in south Canon City as riders return for a 30 mile ride.

From 5 a.m. to noon on Sunday, north Cheyenne Cañon road and Gold Camp Road at tunnel one will be closed to all traffic as the group wraps up with a 20 mile ride near the Broadmoor.

While riders have the change to win big prizes, the challenge is more about what it means for the community.

“The whole idea behind this event, it's a nonprofit event that raises money for the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trail Stewardship fund. So, we're very focused on raising money to put back into the trails here in the Pikes Peak Region through that fund,” event coordinator Micah Rice said.

To date, over 40 thousand dollars has been put back into souther Colorado trail systems

Recently, upgrades have gone to Sweetwater Canyon Trails in Cheyenne Canyon and new ladders off of Gold Camp and Captain Morgan.

For race times and locations, click here.