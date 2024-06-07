CPW investigating “unprecedented” third cow elk attack in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports they are investigating what the agency is calling an "unprecedented" third cow elk attack in Estes Park in the span of about a week.

CPW said the attack happened early Friday morning. According to the agency, the victim, an adult woman, was walking a dog on-leash near South St Vrain Ave. and Stanley Ave. when she startled a cow elk from about 20 yards away. The woman tried to run behind a tree for safety, but the elk knocked her to the ground and then stomped and kicked her several times. She is seeking medical treatment.

The cow’s calf was later spotted nearby, CPW said.

“Cow elk with young calves are known to be aggressive, however, we’ve never seen a year like this,” said Jason Duetsch, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. “All three attacks have been unprovoked and unfortunate accidents. We have no clear evidence to suggest these attacks were from the same animal, which underscores how uncommon the elk behavior has been.”

CPW is warning Estes Park residents and visitors to be extra cautious while outdoors until elk calving season ends. Late spring through early summer is considered calving season for elk and moose. Cow elk will commonly charge and chase any perceived threats to their newborns, according to the agency.

Cow elk and cow moose have heightened protective instincts while their newborns are unable to move on their own. Always leave young wildlife alone. While a calf may be unattended, the cow is most likely nearby gathering food.