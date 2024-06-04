CPW urges Estes Park visitors to stay aware of surroundings after second attack by cow elk

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging Estes Park residents and visitors to be aware of aggressive cow elk after a four-year-old boy was attacked on Monday.

This is the second attack on a child by a cow elk in less than a week.

RELATED: 8-year-old girl recovering after “unusual” elk attack

According to CPW, the boy was at a playground near Stanley Park around 1:30 p.m. Two elk calves were hidden nearby in a rock area, unbeknownst to the families using the playground. As the boy was playing, a cow elk suddenly charged and stomped on him multiple times. The agency said a family member told CPW they scared the cow elk off the boy and took him to a hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening.

CPW said a wildlife officer who responded to the scene found multiple cow elk in the area and hazed the elk using non-lethal bean bag rounds to encourage the elk to leave the park. The elk moved to a different location and the park is now closed indefinitely. Parts of the Lake Estes Loop trail are also closed.

According to CPW, while newborn calves are immobile, cow elk can become aggressive towards perceived threats. Elk calves can be hidden near you and you may not know it. Cow elk can charge from many yards away and cover distance very quickly. Never disturb young wildlife, even if they appear to be alone, as the mother is most likely nearby searching for food.