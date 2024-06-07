CPW cautions public to avoid Arkansas River below Lake Pueblo due to high flows, cold water

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging the public to avoid the Arkansas River below the Lake Pueblo State Park dam as flows have exceeded 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) due to recent normal runoff from spring snow melt in the mountains and locally heavy rains.

The agency said currents in the river below the dam are currently fluctuating dramatically and causing surges in the water levels. At 54 degrees, the water is also very cold below the dam thanks to the spring runoff from the high mountains around the Upper Arkansas River Valley.

“We urge everyone to stay out of the river until the flows calm down,” said Joe Stadterman, CPW’s park manager at Lake Pueblo. “And anyone fishing along the banks should wear life jackets. This is an especially important time to be safe around the river.”

According to CPW, water is being released this week at a rate of about 3,905 CFS. That translates to a discharge rate equal to one cubic foot of water per second or about 7.5 gallons per second.

“The tailwaters below the dam are a popular place to fish and tube,” Stadterman said. “But this is not a safe time for any activities in the water. Everyone should wait until this river advisory is lifted and the flows are back to normal.”