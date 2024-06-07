A Cheyenne Mountain high school science teacher qualifies for the U.S. Open

A couple of weeks ago Colin Prater was wrapping up the school year, he teaches biology to freshman at Cheyenne Mountain High School. The freshman teacher somehow snagged one of the final spots in the U.S. Open on Monday in a U.S. Open qualifier in Bend, Oregon, "Luckily, I play a lot of golf on the side and I had a pretty good day on Monday," says Colin Prater.

How good of a day? "Probably one of the best days of my entire life. I still don't know if it's really actually set in yet. I mean, it's something that you've dreamed about since you were a little kid," says Prater.

"To actually have have that scenario occur, it's pretty dreamlike, and I still don't think I'm fully aware that that's what I've accomplished."

He's been golfing for 26 years and first tried to earn a spot in the U.S. open since he was 15 years old and then came the moment where he achieved that dream, "Holy Toledo, this is remarkable. This is crazy. It's been a once in a lifetime thing that I don't think may ever happen again," says Prater.

The last science teacher to be a pop culture icon was Walter White, Prater is much nicer, in fact, he's still getting used to having rock-star status, "I'm a pretty quiet, relaxed, chill kind of dude. I'm going to be really relieved when it's done," says Prater.

Even better, he's got some extra cred with his students, "Hopefully this fall I'll be able to use this experience to really portray the idea that kids can accomplish whatever they set their set their mind to, and that creating dreams and creating goals can actually be attainable and achievable," says Prater.