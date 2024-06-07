AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Dakota’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — While possible Republican vice presidential hopeful Doug Burgum travels the country campaigning for former President Donald Trump, the race to succeed him as North Dakota governor tops the list of contests voters will decide in statewide and local primaries. Burgum’s decision not to seek a third term created an opening not just for his own job but also for the state’s lone seat in the House. Contested primaries will also be held Tuesday for the Republican-controlled state legislature. Voters will also decide on a statewide ballot measure that would put an age limit on Senate and House candidates.

