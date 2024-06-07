Skip to Content
News

10-year-old killed in crash on remote Forest Service road in southwest Colorado

MGN
By
Published 3:23 PM

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 10-year-old girl was killed in a crash Thursday on a remote Forest Service road in Archuleta County.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers were called Thursday evening to investigate the fatal crash at the intersection of Forest Service Road 631 and Forest Service Road 640 in Archuleta County. The closest town is Pagosa Springs.

CSP said initial reports indicate that a 10-year-old girl, who was wearing a helmet and protective gear, was driving a dirt bike south on Forest Service Road 640 when she drove through a stop sign and failed to negotiate a sharp turn onto the eastbound lane of Forest Service Road 631. A Toyota Tacoma driven by an 18-year-old man on Forest Service Road 631 collided with the dirt bike. The driver of the Tacoma was unhurt and remained at the site of the crash, CSP said.

Bystanders at the scene performed life-saving measures on the girl and lifesaving measures were continued by EMS after their arrival, according to CSP. However, the 10-year-old succumbed to her injuries before transport.

CSP said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content