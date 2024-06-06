Supreme Court sides with Native American tribes in health care funding dispute with government
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with Native American tribes who said they faced increased costs after taking over management of their own health care programs from the federal government. Two tribes argued that they faced millions in overhead costs when they took over running their health care programs under a law meant to give Native Americans more local control, and they said those costs should be covered by the federal government. The Department of Health and Human Services said it isn’t responsible for the overhead associated with billing insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid, and covering those costs could get expensive.