New York governor pushes for tax increase after nixing toll program in Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to raise taxes on businesses in the city to close a big budget gap that emerged after she halted a plan to charge drivers a toll to enter the center of Manhattan. Lawmakers on Thursday detailed the governor’s behind-the-scenes effort to win support for the tax increase. The move came a day after she unexpectedly upended the “congestion pricing” toll, a program that was in the works for years and expected to net billions for the city’s ailing mass transit system and reduce traffic on city streets.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.