CSPD trying to locate missing 10-year-old

today at 6:33 PM
Published 6:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community's help in locating 10-year-old Arthur Skiba.

According to CSPD, Arthur was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wed., June 5 at his home in the Monument Creek Mobile Home Park, near N. Cascade Ave. and Sunflower Rd. He left on foot and was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts, a black backpack with a smiley face, and a light blue blanket.

CSPD said it's possible Arthur was seen in the area of the 7-11 on Mt. View Ln. near North Nevada Ave. around 10 p.m. on Wed. night. He was also possibly seen on Thursday at the bus stop in Downtown Colorado Springs at East Kiowa and North Nevada Ave. between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. If you believe you have seen Arthur or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

