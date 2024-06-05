Philippine fishing boat explosion and fire kill 6 crewmembers while 6 others are rescued
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least six crewmembers of a fishing boat died while six others were rescued when an explosion and a fire hit the vessel at sea off a central Philippine province. Coast guard officials said Thursday surviving crewmembers, including the skipper of F/B King Bryan were either still being treated at a hospital or were too traumatized to tell investigators what caused the explosion and fire onboard the vessel Wednesday night almost 2 miles off Naga city in Cebu province. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines because of frequent storms, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations.