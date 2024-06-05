Philippine fishing boat explosion and fire kill 6 crewmembers while 6 others are rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least six crewmembers of a fishing boat died while six others were rescued when an explosion and a fire hit the vessel at sea off a central Philippine province. Coast guard officials said Thursday surviving crewmembers, including the skipper of F/B King Bryan were either still being treated at a hospital or were too traumatized to tell investigators what caused the explosion and fire onboard the vessel Wednesday night almost 2 miles off Naga city in Cebu province. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines because of frequent storms, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.