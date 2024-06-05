Lax oversight by California agency put LA freeway at risk before 2023 blaze, audit finds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A state audit has found lax oversight by California’s transportation agency contributed to a destructive blaze that consumed a vital section of a Los Angeles freeway used by hundreds of thousands of commuters. The report released last Thursday says Caltrans conducted its required annual inspections of lots under Interstate 10 only five times in 15 years and failed to fully document those inspections. When it discovered problems, the agency failed to act. The report says flammable materials were being illegally stored on the land under the freeway, which Caltrans was leasing to a private company. Caltrans says it has implemented new oversight measures since the fire and paused new leases for lots.

