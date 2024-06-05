Indianapolis makes splashy transformation from NFL stadium to Olympic-sized swim venue

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lucas Oil Stadium is ready to make a splashy swimming debut. Organizers and sponsors spent Wednesday morning showing off the two, newly converted 1 million-gallon swimming pools that will be used for next week’s U.S. Olympic Trials. It’s the first time a major swimming competition will be held in an American football stadium. Organizers hope to set an attendance record for an indoor meet on opening night, June 15. Full capacity is listed at 30,000. The nine-day event will be broadcast in prime time by NBC.

