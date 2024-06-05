Even hotter day ahead!

This very warm trend will continue with mostly sunny skies and a highs near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo today. Everyone will see high temperatures a good 12 to 15 degrees above normal.

Thursday looks great with sunny skies and warm highs in the 90 to 95 degree range across the area.

Friday looks okay although there may be a few more clouds in the afternoon and possibly a scattered shower.

This weekend, both Saturday and Sunday there is a good chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will cool down with high temperatures near 80° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.