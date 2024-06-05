Colorado Springs Police Officer arrested for alleged child abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one of its officers has been arrested for misdemeanor child abuse stemming from an incident on June 1, 2024.

Officials with CSPD say it was the department's own Canine Officer Jonathan Yelvington that prompted the call. At this time, CSPD says Yelvington is being charged with misdemeanor child abuse, and that the charges stem from "allegations of being intoxicated" and "unreasonably placing a child in a situation that posed a threat of injury."

Just after 9:30 p.m. on June 1, police say they received a call for urgent medical assistance. Colorado Springs Fire Department also responded to the call. Police did not say where the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, police and medical personnel tended to Officer Yelvington who appeared "intoxicated and was initially unresponsive." Police learned through their investigation that Officer Yelvington's canine did not bite anyone. CSPD says they immediately initiated a criminal and internal affairs investigation and that Officer Yelvington is currently on paid administrative leave.

Police add that the involved police canine is currently being housed at a dog-boarding facility and that the involved child was "temporarily placed with a responsible adult" while Yelvington awaits his court appearance.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.