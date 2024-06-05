Cherokee Metro Water District recall election results complete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After a contentious recall election, new board members Jeremy Atkinson and Kim Wilson will replace old members Steve Hasbrouck and Linda Keleher according to unofficial election results published by the Cherokee Metro Water District.

The new board members said they promise to take a closer look at the finances and water quality of the district to ensure cleaner and cheaper water.

"Now, with this election behind us, there is a threefold step plan, which is what we ran on, which is to improve the water, improve the parks, and improve the customer experience," Atkinson said.

Atkinson initiated the recall vote earlier this year after he felt both Keleher and Hasbrouck were not doing enough to improve the water quality, something Hasbrouck denied in March to KRDO13.

Atkinson also worked to recall Hasbrouck because of his behavior during board meetings, something Hasbrouck also denied to KRDO13 in March.

"Those people made things up to make me look bad. I didn't do anything. They came on the scene, sat in the audience, and disparaged us," Hasbrouck said in March.

According to the Cherokee Metro Water District, Linda Keleher was recalled by a vote of 1084-460. Kim Wilson was voted in to replace her by over 800 votes, followed by 214 votes to replace her with Hasbrouck instead.

Similarly, Hasbrouck was voted out by a majority of over 1,000 votes and replaced with Atkinson by 785 voters, followed by Keleher at 175 votes.

Atkinson says they had never gotten this many votes in, and this was the first time the district had decided to send out paper ballots to ensure the material got in front of voters.

"I think it's important to say thank you to the community for showing out, for showing support for this, for letting us know that the matters that we feel are important," Atkinson said.

Atkinson and Wilson will serve in their roles until May 2025.