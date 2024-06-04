Young women using art, self-expression for social change through non-profit Girl Be Heard

By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — A group of young women in New York City are banding together for social change, using a play to make they points.

The show, called “RISE: The Pursuit of Utopia,” is performed and written by nine talented, young ladies.

“It’s coming from a real place. The issues that we speak about,” said 17-year-old Kristacia Scott. “For some of us, it’s personal. For some, we see it in our community, and we want to speak out against it.”

They are not just honing their crafts, they are banding together for social change

The organization is called “Girl Be Heard,” a non-profit designed to give girls of color a platform to be seen and heard. The girls spend all year getting ready for their show, to be molded into “artivists.”

“It’s a combination of artist and activist,” said Girl Be Heard Executive Director Cynthia Renta. “The idea is to show young people how they can use their art and their self-expression within the context of social justice issues, not only to change the world but to transform themselves.”

“I really care about social justice issues,” said 20-year-old Anastasia Calixte. “Homelessness. Racism. Equality. Something I want to show through my art.”

Divinity Nix-Sow, 20, says she can see herself being an award-winning poet.

The actual performances are Thursday and Friday June 6 and 7, at Theatre Row on West 42nd Street.

