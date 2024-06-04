Two fetuses found on same MTA bus: “It’s a sad situation”

By Christian Olaniran, Alex Glaze, Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Two fetuses were found on a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus in East Baltimore over the weekend, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus. A second fetus was found afterward, according to police.

“That’s a shame. That’s terrible,” Baltimore resident Ronald said.

‘It’s a sad situation,” Baltimore resident Sean said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took possession of each fetus.

Homicide detectives are still conducting an investigation.

“What was they thinking? They just dropped it off there?” a resident said. “She didn’t have the baby on the bus did she? Delivered it. What did she do?”

Baltimore residents told WJZ they are concerned by the harrowing discovery.

“It’s a lot of pain to even put a small fetus out, so you can imagine a big fetus and then imagine two,” Sean said.

Part of the investigation is to determine if a crime was committed or if it was a health emergency.

“Whoever the people she been around, I hope they got enough sense to say come on, you’ve got to go to the hospital,” Baltimore resident Antonio Austin said.

