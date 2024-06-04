Slovenia becomes latest European country to recognize a Palestinian state after parliamentary vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has recognized a Palestinian state after the country’s parliament voted in support of the move, following in the recent steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway. Slovenia’s government endorsed a motion last week to recognize a Palestinian state, and had sent the proposal to parliament for final approval, which was needed for the decision to take effect. Slovenia’s decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state, which was condemned by Israel. Previously only seven members of the 27-nation EU officially recognized a Palestinian state.

