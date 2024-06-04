Israeli forces launch new ground and air assault on central Gaza, killing at least 6 Palestinians

By Mohammad Al Sawalhi and Kareem Khadder, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military launched a new ground and air assault in central Gaza on Tuesday, as its forces ramp up attacks amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The IDF claimed Tuesday afternoon local time that fighter jets were attacking Hamas targets in the Bureij neighborhood “at the same time as ground forces that are operating in a targeted manner and with intelligence guidance,” in the same area.

CNN cannot independently verify the IDF’s statement.

A CNN producer in the area said that at least six bodies had been brought to the local Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, along with more than 30 injured people.

Among those killed were a father and his 12-year old son, when an artillery shell hit an apartment building east of Al Bureij, according to the CNN producer, as well as a boy and a girl.

A woman in her 20s was also killed.

Witnesses say civilians started to leave the Bureij area – heading towards the coast – after military activity there intensified.

Another CNN producer reported tank-fire in recent days from the east-west Netzarim corridor that the IDF has carved through central Gaza towards neighborhoods south of Gaza city. He said there had been a limited ground incursion in the same neighborhoods over the past three days.

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza on October 7 after the militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, killed at least 1,200 people and abducted more than 250 others.

Israeli attacks in Gaza have since killed at least 36,550 Palestinians and injured another 82,959 people, according to the Ministry of Health there. CNN cannot independently confirm the figures.

Khader Al-Za’anoun of Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, contributed reporting.