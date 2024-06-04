CSFD rescues 3 people after truck falls down embankment on Old Stage Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) performed a high-angle rescue Tuesday afternoon on Old Stage Road on the west side of the city.

According to the CSFD, they responded just after 1 p.m. Tuesday and found a truck about 75 feet down an embankment off Old Stage Road.

The fire department said the three occupants of the truck were not trapped but needed assistance to get back up the hill to the road. A rope system was deployed to bring the three people up the hill. Two of the three were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, CSFD said.