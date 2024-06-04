Connecticut’s top public defender fired for misconduct alleged by oversight commission

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An oversight commission has fired Connecticut’s top public defender after having accused her of a range of misconduct. The state Public Defender Services Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to fire TaShun Bowden-Lewis, the first Black person to serve as the state’s chief public defender. Bowden-Lewis and her lawyer did not immediately comment after the vote. The commission accused her of leveling unfounded racism allegations against those who didn’t agree with her, mistreating employees and improperly accessing the emails of staff and the commission chairman. She had denied 16 misconduct allegations and accused the commission of interfering with her lawful authority to run the office.

