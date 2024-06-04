Baltimore Sun managing editor to retire months after the paper was sold

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Sun’s longtime managing editor is retiring and will soon be replaced by another newsroom veteran. It marks the first major staffing shakeup since the newspaper was sold earlier this year to media mogul David D. Smith and his partner, conservative commentator Armstrong Williams. Their political leanings and involvement have since drawn concern from Sun staffers and media experts. Sam Davis, who became the newspaper’s first Black managing editor in 2016, will retire later this month. He will be replaced by Tricia Bishop, the opinion and features content director who started at The Sun in 1999.

