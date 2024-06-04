As Gaza hostage crisis drags on for Israel, here’s what we know

JERUSALEM (AP) — Fears are rising that time is running out for hostages in Gaza that are still alive. Israel announced Tuesday that four more hostages have died in Hamas captivity. The hostage crisis began on Oct. 7 when Hamas kidnapped about 250 hostages back to Gaza. Nearly eight months later, there are 43 hostages whose remains are being held by Gaza militants and roughly 80 who have not been declared dead.

