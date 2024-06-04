Arrests made in 2022 homicide investigation related to bodies found in Phantom Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced Tuesday that three county residents indicted on murder and kidnapping charges have all been arrested.

According to the FCSO, the three residents were indicted by a grand jury on April 30, 2024, on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. The charges are related to the discovery of the bodies of 25-year-old Ryan Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes in Phantom Canyon, off Fremont County Road 67. The bodies of Roth and Reyes were discovered on Feb. 8, 2022.

According to the FCSO, 45-year-old Anthony Fogle was arrested on homicide charges on May 5th, 2024, while in federal custody in Englewood, Colorado, on separate drug and weapons charges. 41-year-old Toni Gurule and 40-year-old Suzzete Salyer were arrested by Fremont County detectives in Mohave County, Arizona, on June 1st, 2024, with the assistance of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team.

The FCSO said all three suspects are awaiting extradition back to Fremont County.

No further information is available at this time.