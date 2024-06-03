Road work is scheduled to begin today in Eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is beginning surfacing treatment work today along Highway 24 from Falcon to Peyton. The work will take place between Garrett and Smith Ranch roads to improve the road surface.

Work will be done in both the north and southbound lanes and is expected to be completed in late September. Night-time work hours will run through Thursday from 9 at night to 5 in the morning for work between Garrett Road and Judge Orr Road.

For Judge Orr Road and Peyton Highway, night work will run up until Thursday as well from 7 at night to 6 in the morning. There will be 15-minute delays and speed will be reduced to 40 miles per hour in the work zone.