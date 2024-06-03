Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars worth of fraud. Jail records show 34-year-old Kingston was booked into the Broward County jail on Sunday. He was arrested May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert where he was performing. Kingston’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kingston and Turner face multiple charges. They’re accused of stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

