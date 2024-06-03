Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have arrested pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the Israeli Consulate for several hours. It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made Monday but an Associated Press journalists saw police arresting two people. Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest Marco Sermoneta said the protesters arrived around 9 a.m. at the Financial District’s high-rise but didn’t enter the consulate’s offices. He said his office was telling people that they might need to change their appointments.

