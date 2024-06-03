Officers search after reports of tiger sighting; Cincinnati Zoo says tigers accounted for

By Giacomo Luca

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Police are searching the area around the Cincinnati Zoo after receiving reports of a possible tiger sighting.

Officials have been on the search since early Monday morning.

Authorities received a report of a tiger on the loose. While officers have been out looking, there has been no confirmation if they have seen or been able to capture the big cat in question.

911 calls and police traffic provided more details on the search Monday morning.

DISPATCHER: “Information broadcasts, West Martin Luther King and Brookline. We have a tiger loose walking on Martin Luther King near the old UC pool. “

DISPATCHER: “Just so you know I guess it was last seen from a credible witness going into Burnet Woods in the area of Clifton and MLK.”

DISPATCHER: “We’re getting multiple calls on it.

OFFICER: “Well go ahead and call the zoo. Let’s get this thing started.”

The Cincinnati Zoo tells WLWT they have accounted for both of their tigers.

University of Cincinnati police are continuing their search, circling the area near Crosley Tower among other areas. Police have also searched along Clifton Ave. and MLK Jr. Drive.

