Mother of airman killed by Florida deputy says his firing, alone, won’t cut it

Published 11:13 AM

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The mother of an airman who was shot and killed by a Florida sheriff’s deputy says the deputy’s firing was not justice for her son’s killing. Chantemekki Fortson spoke Monday at a news conference in Atlanta, accompanied by her attorney, Ben Crump. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Deputy Eddie Duran on Friday, about a month after he fatally shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson while responding to a domestic violence call and being directed to Fortson’s apartment. Crump said Duran should face charges for the May 3 shooting. Chantemekki Fortson said the firing was akin to throwing her “a bone.”

