Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, is erupting again

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is erupting again in an area that last erupted a half-century ago. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the eruption began early Monday, about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Kilauea caldera inside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. This particular area last erupted in December 1974. Webcam imagery in the area reveals a glow, showing that lava is erupting from fissures in the volcano. The USGS observatory issued a warning for the region, saying that the biggest hazard at this time is from volcanic smog traveling downwind.

