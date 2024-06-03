Skip to Content
HOT stretch ahead for Southern Colorado

We will continue with above seasonal temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs, and low to mid 90s in Pueblo and across the plains! Our Monday will start out clear with clouds increasing as we go throughout the day. Mountain towns will see some showers especially during the evening; we'll see a shower or two along I-25 as well, but we're not expecting much moisture for our lower lying areas.

Warm weather will continue with the hottest temperatures coming by the middle of the work week (90 degrees in Colorado Springs Wednesday!) before we get some slight relief from the heat. The majority of us will remain dry during this time however some of our mountain towns could see a shower throughout the week.

With the dry and hot conditions we will have to monitor chances for fires to occur. We'll keep you updated on upcoming fire weather warnings.

Our next system will move in by the end of the work week and into the weekend, bringing more chances for severe weather.

