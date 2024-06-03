CSPD looking for missing, at-risk teen

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing at-risk teen, Patience Bristow.

According to CSPD, there are serious concerns for Patience’s safety and she requires daily medications. She was reported missing on 6/2/2024 and was last seen on the 2600 block of Gobi Dr.

Patience is described as 5'6" tall, 140 pounds, with long blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, gray leggings, and black and white shoes, and was carrying a Walmart bag.

Anyone with information on Patience Rose Bristow’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.