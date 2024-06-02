Hot and Dry Work Week Ahead

Tonight we will have lows yet in again in the low 50s with mostly clear skies.

We will continue with the above seasonal temperatures for the start of your work week. We will have highs in the upper 90s, however the eastern plains can see temperatures in the low to possible mid 90s. Our Monday will start out clear with clouds increasing as we go throughout the day.

Warm temperatures will continue for the remainder of our week with hottest temperatures coming by the middle of the work week before we a slight release from the heat. Majority of us will remain dry during this time however some of our mountain hometowns could see a shower during the week.

With the dry and hot conditions we will have to monitor chances for fires to occur. As of now we are not expecting and red flag burning but that can change as our week continues on. Just be mindful if you you will be doing any burning and monitor any fires.

Our next system we be tracking in by the end of your work week and into the start your your weekend.