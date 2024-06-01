Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity this year as Gaza war casts a grim shadow

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City parade for Israel that typically draws thousands of people will hit the streets this year with heightened security and an emphasis on solidarity during the war in Gaza. Sunday’s parade along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will tone down the usual celebratory atmosphere. Organizers point to the ongoing war, the continued captivity of hostages and outbursts of antisemitism worldwide. Instead, the Israel Day on Fifth parade will focus on solidarity, strength and resilience. There also will be significant security. The New York Police Department is planning measures typically used for high-profile events such as New Year’s Eve and July 4.

