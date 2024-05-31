Who is Alvin Bragg? District attorney who prosecuted Trump says he was just doing his job

NEW YORK (AP) — When Alvin Bragg took office as Manhattan district attorney in 2022, he stunned his own staff by pausing an investigation into former President Donald Trump that appeared to be hurtling toward an indictment. Two years later, Bragg has cemented his place in history as the first prosecutor to win a criminal conviction of a former U.S. president. Speaking after the verdict Thursday, Bragg summed up his role by saying, simply, “I did my job.” Trump insists Bragg had a vendetta against him and has relentlessly accused him of manufacturing a baseless case for political reasons. Bragg has shrugged off the accusations, saying: “The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken.”

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

