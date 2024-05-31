Whistleblower lawsuit alleges retaliation by Missouri House speaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation by Missouri’s House speaker says he once described “stupid Republican women” as “an invasive species.” House Chief Clerk Dana Miller filed the lawsuit against Republican Speaker Dean Plocher Friday. Miller says Plocher retaliated against her after she raised concerns about his alleged mistreatment of women and misuse of state funds. Plocher and his office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Friday. But he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Plocher is barred from running for reelection to the House because of term limits. Instead, he’s making a bid for Missouri secretary of state.

