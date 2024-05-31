Space Foundation Discovery Center reopens on Saturday after 6-month renovation period

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Space Foundation Discovery Center is set to reopen after being closed for six months. The grand re-opening will be on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

When people walk into the new and improved Space Foundation Discovery Center they'll start with a new lobby and some awesome space gems.

The foundation also added a new plant area where kids can grow plants and come back to check up on and care for their plants. Another new exhibit is the Drone Zone where people will be able to learn how to fly a drone. And last but not least, the amazing Boeing Additive Manufacturing Space Lab where people can do 3D printing.

"We are a space and steam theme museum so we want people to come in and do some interactive. Yeah, we hope to appeal to the aerospace industry because we have over 200 companies just in Colorado Springs that work on space and aerospace. Plus, we have the military academies, we have space force. You know, we hope to appeal to all these folks that are working in that industry," said Terry Bram Schreiber, Director of the Space Foundation Discovery Center.

People can arrive at 10 a.m. Saturday and doors close at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.