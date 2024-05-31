Pueblo FD breaks ground on three new fire stations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) broke ground on three new fire stations Friday.

Right now the closest fire station to the west side of Pueblo is four minutes away. This means that depending on how far north or how far on the west side the emergency is, it could take six to eight minutes for crews to arrive at the scene.

With the new fire stations, these calls will now take about four minutes, according to the PFD.

The new stations will be located at Jerry Murphy Road, West 24th Street, and Victory Lane.

Jordan Mecham lives on the west side and said she's glad there will be a station a few blocks from her home.

"The need is great because we have a lot of fields over there that could go up like a tinderbox and the protections are not here. So serving the people in this way is the best way to go about it," said Mecham. "Some of these residents need that because we do live in mainly mobile homes. So those go up really quick in an active fire. So having it right there is a Godsend."

City officials also anticipate the new stations will help homeowners with their insurance. That's because homeowner insurance policies adjust rates based on how close a fire station is to a home.

The city expects the fire station to take about a year to build.