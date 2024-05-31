Deceased drivers and pedestrian identified in fatal I-25 crash last weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The two deceased drivers and a deceased pedestrian who were involved in a crash on I-25 last weekend in Colorado Springs have been identified.

RELATED: Three people dead following early morning crash on I-25 near MLK bypass

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they received a report of a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25 just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, May 26. The reporting caller said a head-on crash had occurred. The caller said a Kia Sportage traveling in the wrong direction collided with a Volkswagen that was traveling in the correct direction.

According to CSPD, immediately after the crash, a man stopped to help and was struck by another vehicle as he attempted to cross I-25. That man was identified as 64-year-old Joel Montalvo.

RELATED: Family of man killed in I-25 crash says they weren’t surprised he died helping others

According to CSPD, one of the drivers and Joel Montalvo were declared dead at the scene. A second driver was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Heidi Jackson

The El Paso County Coroner has identified the driver of the wrong-way Kia Sportage as 37-year-old Darlisse River-Albino and the driver of the Volkswagen as 46-year-old Heidi Jackson.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation and at this time, drugs and/or alcohol are considered factors in this crash.