Family of man killed in I-25 crash says they weren’t surprised he died helping others

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- New information has emerged about the good samaritan who tragically died on I-25 over Memorial Day weekend.

The El Paso County Coroner identified 64-year-old Joel Montalvo as the good samaritan who died while trying to help save the victims in a wrong-way crash.

The tragic crash happened on I-25 near the MLK Bypass on May 26. Police say a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25 collided with another car. Police say Montalvo stopped to help the victims and when he crossed I-25 he was struck and killed.

His family said they weren't surprised Montalvo died trying to help someone because he was caring.

Montalvo was a Navy veteran, he was driving back to Fort Collins from Arizona after visiting his mother on Sunday Morning.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for his unexpected funeral expenses.