CPW readies 800 fishing poles for Get Outdoors Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This Saturday, June 1, is Get Outdoors Day in Colorado Springs!

Get Outdoors Day is hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the City of Colorado Springs, and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. It's an annual event for kids and families to engage with vendors and learn about ways to explore our great outdoors.

Ahead of the event, CPW staff and volunteers have assembled 800 fishing poles that will be given away to kids who attend Get Outdoors Day. Hooks and bait will also be provided so that kids can learn how to fish. Prospect has also reportedly been stocked with "plenty of fish."

This weekend, June 1-2 is also Colorado's Free Fishing Weekend. Anyone can fish in Colorado this weekend without a fishing license or habitat stamp. All other fishing regulations still apply.

Attendees can also explore other outdoor activities such as biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, mapping, shooting, and more.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Park/Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.