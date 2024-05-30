Severe storms possible AGAIN, calmer weekend ahead

TODAY: We stay dry for the morning and early afternoon hours. Severe weather warnings continue across the plains through the late afternoon and evening with chances for storms that could bring large sized hail (>1" diameter) and wind gusts up to 60 MPH. We could see one or two thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor resulting in damaging conditions as well, but chances are less likely than the plains. The high country will likely see a thunderstorm or two and maybe some small sized hail, but isn't likely to experience any damaging weather. Temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s across the board.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool a few degrees as a weak cold front moves in. Chances for damaging weather drastically decrease, although we will likely still see a few thunderstorms and possibly some small sized hail in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: We calm down and clear out for the weekend! Saturday marks the beginning of a warm and relatively dry stretch, with temperatures back to the 90s across the plains. We could still see a couple afternoon showers Saturday afternoon but aren't tracking much severe weather. Sunday should be a dry day through the evening. We stay warm and dry through the start of the next work week.