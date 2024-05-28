Skip to Content
Pipe repair project along Yucatan Drive, detours in place

El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County construction crews are beginning a week long project to replace a pipe underground.

The work is taking place along Yucatan Drive between Hancock Expressway and Cantrell Drive, thus closing down the area.

Several detours are set in place right now: Hancock Expressway from Yucatan Drive to Manzana Drive, Manzana Drive from Hancock Expressway to Cantrell Drive, and Cantrell Drive from Manzana Drive to Yucatan Drive.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to last a total of one week; wrapping up on June 4.

