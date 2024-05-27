In photos: The best red carpet fashion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

By Leah Dolan and Alex Rees, CNN

The Cannes Film Festival drew to a close on Saturday, and as always, the nearly two-week event was a fashion spectacle, with a slew of celebrated directors, actors and writers making their entrances on the hallowed Promenade de la Croisette.

This year, the Palme d’Or went to “Anora,” a contemporary rom-com whose star-crossed lovers are an exotic dancer and son of a Russian oligarch; notably, the Best Actress award was shared by four actors — Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz and Zoe Saldaña — for their roles in the crime musical “Emilia Pérez.” And the Grand Prix was awarded to Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light” – a historic win for India (it’s the country’s first film to compete in the festival’s main competition in 30 years).

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout star Lily Gladstone and actor Omar Sy were among the festival’s jury members.

During the festival, the new “Mad Max” prequel “Furiosa,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, made its silver screen debut, as did Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million passion project “Megalopolis” starring Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza. Another Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone collaboration, “Kinds of Kindness,” also debuted, with Stone starring alongside Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn and Jesse Plemons, winner of the festival’s Best Actor award.

And the south of France was also packed to the hilt with film’s fashion darlings, many of whom have been out in full force — and worthy also of acclaim in the red carpet stakes. Cannes has a well-documented history of standout sartorial moments, and it’s clear this year was no exception.

To see all the best looks from the event, keep scrolling.

