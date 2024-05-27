Quiet Memorial Day, storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday

MEMORIAL DAY: Winds quiet down as a slight ridge of high pressure brings us warmer and calmer weather. However, we will have some clouds moving in across I-25 by 1:00 p.m. and a few showers by 3:00 p.m.

TOMORROW: Activity ramps up as southerly winds usher moisture and energy into the region bringing chances for strong to severe storms across the far eastern plains, and the possibility for a couple thunderstorms and small hail along I-25.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday but windier. We calm down a bit with the chance for a few showers Thursday afternoon. We hold onto the chance for scattered afternoon showers as temperatures cool a few degrees Friday when a weak cold front pushes down the Palmer Divide. Saturday looks to be even drier as high pressure begins to build again, with just the possibility for an isolated shower in the afternoon/evening.