Office closures in El Paso County and Colorado Springs in observance of Memorial Day
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO13) – In honor of Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), administrative offices and agencies throughout El Paso County and Colorado Springs will be closed in observance of the holiday.
For El Paso County, these closures will include:
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
- The North Branch at Union Town Center
- 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office
- Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office
- Colorado State University Extension
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
El Paso County officials add the County Department of Human Services will also be closed, and are referring guests/visitors to this link to manage their case information, apply for food assistance, or learn more about additional programs.
These offices will return to normal operation starting Tuesday, May 28.
In Colorado Springs, City officials will be closing the following offices and agencies on Monday:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Auditorium
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers ‘
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site ‘
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center
City officials add the following facilities will remain open for normal business hours:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Evergreen Cemetery to host the annual Memorial Day event featuring the Buffalo Soldiers on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
- Open Monday, May 27, through Monday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Memorial Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf courses
- Weather Permitting
- Opens 6:30 a.m.
- The last tee time is approximately 4 hours before sunset for 18-holes and 2.5 hours before sunset for 9-holes
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
- Weather Permitting
- Uphill gates open at 7:30 a.m. Downhill gate closes at 8 p.m.
- Pikes Peak Summit closes at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are required for the Pikes Peak Shuttles (Price includes a One-Day Admission Pass).
- For vehicles traveling past Mile 7 on the Pikes Peak Highway, a $2 Timed-Entry Permit is required in addition to a One-Day Admission
- Recreationalists going to North Slope Recreation Area must purchase a Daily $1 Parking Permit in addition to an NSRA One-Day Admission Pass.
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- Daily summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.