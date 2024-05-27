Skip to Content
Office closures in El Paso County and Colorado Springs in observance of Memorial Day

Published 5:27 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO13) – In honor of Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), administrative offices and agencies throughout El Paso County and Colorado Springs will be closed in observance of the holiday. 

For El Paso County, these closures will include: 

  • El Paso County Assessor’s Office
  • El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
  • The North Branch at Union Town Center 
  • 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office
  • Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts
  • El Paso County Coroner’s Office
  • Colorado State University Extension
  • El Paso County Department of Human Services
  • El Paso County Public Health
  • El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office
  • Pikes Peak Workforce Center

El Paso County officials add the County Department of Human Services will also be closed, and are referring guests/visitors to this link to manage their case information, apply for food assistance, or learn more about additional programs. 

These offices will return to normal operation starting Tuesday, May 28. 

In Colorado Springs, City officials will be closing the following offices and agencies on Monday:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit 
  • City Administration Building 
  • City Auditorium 
  • City Clerk  
  • City Hall 
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum 
  • Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers  ‘
  • Municipal Court 
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site ‘
  • Sales Tax Office 
  • Sports Office at Memorial Park 
  • Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center 

City officials add the following facilities will remain open for normal business hours: 

City of Colorado Springs
