Office closures in El Paso County and Colorado Springs in observance of Memorial Day

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO13) – In honor of Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), administrative offices and agencies throughout El Paso County and Colorado Springs will be closed in observance of the holiday.

For El Paso County, these closures will include:

El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

The North Branch at Union Town Center

4th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

Colorado State University Extension

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

El Paso County officials add the County Department of Human Services will also be closed, and are referring guests/visitors to this link to manage their case information, apply for food assistance, or learn more about additional programs.

These offices will return to normal operation starting Tuesday, May 28.

In Colorado Springs, City officials will be closing the following offices and agencies on Monday:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Auditorium

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers ‘

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site ‘

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center

City officials add the following facilities will remain open for normal business hours: