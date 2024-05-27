Commanders kicker Brandon McManus is being sued in civil court

The Washington Commanders say they were made aware Monday of a lawsuit filed in civil court against kicker Brandon McManus last week. A spokesperson says the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus’ agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Washington signed McManus in March. The Jaguars had no comment.

