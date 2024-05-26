Skip to Content
Sunshine rules the skies for Sunday

Nick Carter
By
today at 5:02 AM
Published 4:52 AM

There's a little shift in the wind across the Southeast Plains this morning, and that will take our afternoon high temperatures down a few degrees later today.

Isolated showers and a bit of thunder are possible over Denver and the Northeast Plains, but that shouldn't affect any travel or outdoor plans you may have if you're headed that way today.

Planning on a hike in the High Country? Take lots of water and wear sunscreen, skies will stay mostly sunny and conditions will be dry across the area.

Memorial Day will start out sunny and dry with morning temperatures in the 50s. If you're attending any outdoor activities, you can expect pleasant conditions with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and there's a chance for an isolated thundershower after 4 p.m.

Enjoy your Holiday weekend and be safe.

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

