A Thai court sentences an opposition lawmaker to 2 years in prison for defaming the monarchy
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has sentenced a lawmaker from a progressive opposition party to two years in prison after finding her guilty of defaming the monarchy in a speech she made during a protest rally three years ago. Charges against Chonthicha Jangrew of the Move Forward Party stemmed from her speech in 2021 that demanded the release of all political prisoners during a rally in front of the same court that delivered Monday’s sentence. She was found guilty for parts of the speech.